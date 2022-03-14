Healthcare Pros
Police search for 2 people accused of stealing catalytic converters

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two people accused of stealing catalytic converters and scrap metal in Chesterfield County.

On Jan. 18, police said two people were caught on camera stealing the items around Southlake Boulevard.

“The two suspects appeared to be a male and female wearing dark-colored clothes and driving a dark-colored Ford pickup truck,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
