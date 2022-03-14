Police search for 2 people accused of stealing catalytic converters

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for two people accused of stealing catalytic converters and scrap metal in Chesterfield County.

On Jan. 18, police said two people were caught on camera stealing the items around Southlake Boulevard.

“The two suspects appeared to be a male and female wearing dark-colored clothes and driving a dark-colored Ford pickup truck,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. (Crime Solvers)

