Petersburg police: Man fighting for life in hospital after getting shot

Petersburg Bureau of Police (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man in Petersburg is struggling to survive after being shot multiple times on Friday.

Police went to the intersection of Coggin Street and South Boulevard around 9 p.m. on March 11 where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with any information related to this crime can contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

