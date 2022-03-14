Petersburg police: Man fighting for life in hospital after getting shot
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man in Petersburg is struggling to survive after being shot multiple times on Friday.
Police went to the intersection of Coggin Street and South Boulevard around 9 p.m. on March 11 where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Anyone with any information related to this crime can contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
