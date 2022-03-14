Petersburg police: Man fighting for life in hospital after getting shot

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A man in Petersburg is struggling to survive after being shot multiple times on Friday.

Police went to the intersection of Coggin Street and South Boulevard around 9 p.m. on March 11 where they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Anyone with any information related to this crime can contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.