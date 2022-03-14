Healthcare Pros
Petersburg government offices reopen to public

visitors and city employees are asked to wear masks and social distance in spaces that may become crowded at all public meetings.((Source: City of Petersburg))
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg government offices and facilities reopen to the public on Monday.

Visitors and city employees are asked to wear masks and social distance in spaces that may become crowded at all public meetings.

Buses will operate on a regular schedule, and passengers are still required to wear masks and social distance.

Petersburg Area Transit will continue to be free until further notice.

