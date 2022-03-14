Petersburg government offices reopen to public

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg government offices and facilities reopen to the public on Monday.

Visitors and city employees are asked to wear masks and social distance in spaces that may become crowded at all public meetings.

Buses will operate on a regular schedule, and passengers are still required to wear masks and social distance.

Petersburg Area Transit will continue to be free until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.