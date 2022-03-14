Healthcare Pros
Oldest living Virginia state trooper celebrates 98th birthday

By Riley Wyant
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The oldest living Virginia State Trooper turned 98 while surrounded by friends and family on Sunday.

Robert “Rock” Howard was born March 13, 1924 and is still going strong.

“I never expected to be around this long,” Howard joked.

He joined the police force in the 1950′s. Back then, the job came with different challenges.

“Vehicles were scarce. If you were stationed near Richmond, you walked home,” said Howard.

But now at 98, you can still catch Howard behind the wheel.

“I just had my driver’s license reinstated,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting they were going to do it, but I left before they could change their minds.”

Howard says his secret to staying alive this long is work.

“.We were raised in the country on a farm and we learned to work,” said Howard. “I was milking cows and operating a fine farm tractor at age 15 so I learned to work early and been working ever since.”

He served on the police force for 33 years before retiring. But he still has some gas left in his tank to live up to his mantra...work hard.

“I’d still be cutting my grass if I could get around,” he said. “I got a lawn mower but...My daughter tells me stay off the lawn mower.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

