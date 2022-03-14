News to Know for March 14: 7-year-old shot in Richmond; Hopewell robbery; Warmup begins

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Richmond, a 7-year-old boy is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say he was accidentally shot. Let’s take a look at this story and our other top headlines.

7-year-old Shot in Richmond

A child is being treated at VCU Medical Center after he was shot in the city’s southside.

It happened yesterday at an apartment on Glenway Court.

Police say family members were home at the time of the incident.

Authorities are still investigating how the child got ahold of the gun, and they’re reminding gun owners to make sure their firearms are secure, especially if there are kids in the home.

Police Search For Hopewell Robbery Suspect

The man was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black mask to cover his face, dark-colored pants and black boots. (Hopewell Police Department)

He’s accused of robbing a convenience store in Hopewell at gunpoint.

Police say the suspect walked into the store around 6:00 p.m. and pointed the gun at the clerk before demanding money.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black mask, dark pants, and black pants.

If you recognize him or have any information about the crime, you’re asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

TRAFFIC ALERT

The roadway is not expected to open back up until October later this year. (Chesterfield County)

If you live in Chesterfield, work is set to begin on a multi-year infrastructure project today.

It’s aimed at improving drainage along flood-prone Otterdale Road.

Otterdale will be closed at Horsepen Creek until October. Detour signs are posted in the area to help guide drivers around the closures.

Petersburg “Pothole Blitz” Kicks off Today!

The Petersburg Department of Public Works Street Operations will begin its annual “Pothole Blitz” next week. (City of Petersburg)

Crews will be out repairing potholes all across the city until April.

The first round of repairs will start in Ward 5.

That work will last all week, weather permitting.

The city is also asking residents to report potholes when they see them.

Potholes can be reported by calling the Petersburg Streets Department at (804) 733-2415 or online.

“I never expected to be around this long”

The oldest living Virginia State Trooper turned 98 while surrounded by friends and family on Sunday.

Robert “Rock” Howard was born March 13, 1924, and is still going strong.

He joined the police force in the 1950′s. Back then, the job came with different challenges.

“Vehicles were scarce. If you were stationed near Richmond, you walked home,” said Howard.

But now at 98, you can still catch Howard behind the wheel.

“I just had my driver’s license reinstated,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting they were going to do it, but I left before they could change their minds.”

Howard says his secret to staying alive this long is work.

A Gorgeous Week Ahead!

Good News as Spring approaches, we will feel those much warmer temperatures this week with highs in the 60s and 70s for at least the next week!

Today will be a beautiful sunny day with highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

Final Thought

“To be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you something else is the greatest accomplishment.” --- Ralph Waldo Emerson

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.