Monday Forecast: A warmup begins today as Spring weather arrives this week.

No sign of a freeze any time soon
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much warmer weather arrives this week with highs in the 60s and 70s for at least the next 7 days!

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, high around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with evening or overnight showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30% in the evening)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, especially in the morning. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s. Looking like the best weather day of the week.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy Showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

