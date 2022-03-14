Monday Forecast: A warmup begins today as Spring weather arrives this week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Much warmer weather arrives this week with highs in the 60s and 70s for at least the next 7 days!

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, high around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with evening or overnight showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30% in the evening)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely, especially in the morning. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Friday: Partly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 70s. Looking like the best weather day of the week.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy Showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

