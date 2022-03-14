Maymont celebrates Easter with Dominion Energy Family Easter event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Maymont is bringing an egg-stravagant Easter event for the whole family to enjoy!

Sponsored by Dominion Energy, Family Easter at Maymont offers games, activities, crafts, and even live entertainment from Bach to Rock and other performers, jugglers and adorable animals. Don’t forget, of course, appearances by the Easter Bunny.

The event will also host food trucks offering some delicious food for purchase.

This event will take place Saturday, April 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carriage House Lawn. Entrance to the event is free plus optional $2 tickets for games.

For a full list of activities and to buy tickets for extra fun, visit Maymont’s event page.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.