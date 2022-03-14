Healthcare Pros
Man sentenced to over 50 years in prison for killing mother, baby in Belt Atlantic Apartments shooting

Kevon Bynum pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a young mother and her baby in Richmond’s...
Kevon Bynum pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a young mother and her baby in Richmond’s southside back in April(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a young mother and her baby in Richmond’s southside has been sentenced.

Kevon Bynum will spend 52 years behind bars after he was convicted of first-degree murder and malicious wounding for the shooting back in April.

Family of mother, 3-month-old killed in shooting relieved after man pleads guilty to murder

30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old baby, Neziah were killed. Three others, a 29-year-old, a 15-year-old, and an 11-year-old were caught in the crossfire at the Belt Atlantic apartments - but survived.

Police say the infant and the woman who were shot and killed Tuesday were mother and daughter.
Police say the infant and the woman who were shot and killed Tuesday were mother and daughter.(Pastor Donte Mccutchen)

Here’s the breakdown of Bynum’s sentence:

  • Murder (40 years - 25 years suspended)
  • Murder (40 years - 24 suspended)
  • Murder (40 years - 25 suspended)
  • Malicious (20 years - 19 suspended)
  • Malicious (20 years - 19 suspended)
  • Malicious ( 20 years - 19 suspended)
  • Use of Firearms: 3 years

Bynum also pleaded guilty to killing a man three weeks before he opened fire at the apartment complex.

