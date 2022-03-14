Man sentenced to over 50 years in prison for killing mother, baby in Belt Atlantic Apartments shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a young mother and her baby in Richmond’s southside has been sentenced.
Kevon Bynum will spend 52 years behind bars after he was convicted of first-degree murder and malicious wounding for the shooting back in April.
30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old baby, Neziah were killed. Three others, a 29-year-old, a 15-year-old, and an 11-year-old were caught in the crossfire at the Belt Atlantic apartments - but survived.
Here’s the breakdown of Bynum’s sentence:
- Murder (40 years - 25 years suspended)
- Murder (40 years - 24 suspended)
- Murder (40 years - 25 suspended)
- Malicious (20 years - 19 suspended)
- Malicious (20 years - 19 suspended)
- Malicious ( 20 years - 19 suspended)
- Use of Firearms: 3 years
Bynum also pleaded guilty to killing a man three weeks before he opened fire at the apartment complex.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
