Man sentenced to over 50 years in prison for killing mother, baby in Belt Atlantic Apartments shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a young mother and her baby in Richmond’s southside has been sentenced.

Kevon Bynum will spend 52 years behind bars after he was convicted of first-degree murder and malicious wounding for the shooting back in April.

30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old baby, Neziah were killed. Three others, a 29-year-old, a 15-year-old, and an 11-year-old were caught in the crossfire at the Belt Atlantic apartments - but survived.

Police say the infant and the woman who were shot and killed Tuesday were mother and daughter. (Pastor Donte Mccutchen)

Here’s the breakdown of Bynum’s sentence:

Murder (40 years - 25 years suspended)

Murder (40 years - 24 suspended)

Murder (40 years - 25 suspended)

Malicious (20 years - 19 suspended)

Malicious (20 years - 19 suspended)

Malicious ( 20 years - 19 suspended)

Use of Firearms: 3 years

Bynum also pleaded guilty to killing a man three weeks before he opened fire at the apartment complex.

