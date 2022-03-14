Man killed, others displaced in Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a house fire in Richmond claims the life of one man, and displaced others including three pets over the weekend.

At around 6:25 a.m. on March 12, Richmond Fire crews responded to 8 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of a house fire with individuals possibly still inside.

Once on scene, they found dark smoke and heavy fire coming from the home. After conducting a walk-through of the home, crews discovered a 72-year-old man inside and performed CPR once they removed him from the home.

During that time, three pets were located and Animal Control was notified.

However, the victim was transported to the hospital but later died.

The fire was marked under control at 7:27 a.m.

Fire Investigators say the fire is undetermined at this time, and that all units had working smoke detectors.

Red Cross was requested to assist at least four adults, and all occupants that escaped were treated on scene.

