Man convicted of killing mother, baby in Belt Atlantic Apartments shooting to be sentenced

Kevon Bynum pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a young mother and her baby in Richmond’s...
Kevon Bynum pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a young mother and her baby in Richmond’s southside back in April(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a young mother and her baby in Richmond’s southside will learn his fate Monday.

Kevon Bynum was convicted of first-degree murder and malicious wounding for the shooting back in April.

Family of mother, 3-month-old killed in shooting relieved after man pleads guilty to murder

30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old baby, Neziah were killed. Three others, a 29-year-old, a 15-year-old, and an 11-year-old were caught in the crossfire at the Belt Atlantic apartments - but survived.

Police say the infant and the woman who were shot and killed Tuesday were mother and daughter.
Police say the infant and the woman who were shot and killed Tuesday were mother and daughter.(Pastor Donte Mccutchen)

Bynum also pleaded guilty to killing a man three weeks before he opened fire at the apartment complex.

His sentencing is set for 9:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

