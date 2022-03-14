Man convicted of killing mother, baby in Belt Atlantic Apartments shooting to be sentenced

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a young mother and her baby in Richmond’s southside will learn his fate Monday.

Kevon Bynum was convicted of first-degree murder and malicious wounding for the shooting back in April.

30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old baby, Neziah were killed. Three others, a 29-year-old, a 15-year-old, and an 11-year-old were caught in the crossfire at the Belt Atlantic apartments - but survived.

Police say the infant and the woman who were shot and killed Tuesday were mother and daughter. (Pastor Donte Mccutchen)

Bynum also pleaded guilty to killing a man three weeks before he opened fire at the apartment complex.

His sentencing is set for 9:00 a.m.

