Hopewell police need help identifying man in alleged convenience store robbery


The man was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black mask to cover his face, dark-colored pants and black boots.(Hopewell Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Hopewell are looking to the community to help identify the man responsible for the armed robbery of a convenience store.

Officers responded to the “In and Out” convenience store on 3918 Oaklawn Boulevard around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, March 13, after a robbery had taken place.

The investigation shows that one man came into the business, pointed a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

After receiving an unknown amount of money, he fled the store on foot.

The person caught on store surveillance footage is described as a 5 foot 9 Black man, between 170 to 190 lbs, medium build.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black mask to cover his face, dark-colored pants and black boots.

No one was harmed during this incident.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to contact Lead Detective Shawn Grant at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

