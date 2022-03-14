Healthcare Pros
Henrico woman killed in fatal crash over the weekend identified

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman that was killed in a crash in Henrico over the weekend has been identified.

Officers responded to the intersection of Hungary Road and Fairlake Lane just before 5:30 p.m. for the report of a crash between a Mazda Tribute and a Nissan Rouge.

Police identified the driver of the Mazda as Ms. Nu Tang, 72, of Henrico County. Tang died of her injuries, and police are currently investigating the crash.

