Henrico woman killed in fatal crash over the weekend identified

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman that was killed in a crash in Henrico over the weekend has been identified.

Officers responded to the intersection of Hungary Road and Fairlake Lane just before 5:30 p.m. for the report of a crash between a Mazda Tribute and a Nissan Rouge.

Police identified the driver of the Mazda as Ms. Nu Tang, 72, of Henrico County. Tang died of her injuries, and police are currently investigating the crash.

