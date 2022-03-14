Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Henrico Police search for two suspects in pickpocket incident

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(Henrico Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico are investigating a pickpocket incident that happened in early March.

Officers responded to a local grocer in the 11000 block of W. Broad Street for a stolen wallet. According to police, the victim was walking when the suspect dropped something at the victim’s feet. The suspect picked up the item and spoke with the victim, pretending to need help getting back up.

The victim later discovered their wallet was stolen. The suspects then used the victim’s card to purchase thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from another retailer.

Surveillance video showed a second suspect working with the first.

Here are some safety tips from Henrico Police:

  • Stay alert and tuned into your surroundings wherever you are.
  • Trust your instincts. If something or someone makes you uneasy, avoid the situation or person.
  • If you feel you are being followed, stay calm. Turn around and look at the person so they know that you won’t be surprised. Make note of the person’s description. Change direction or vary your pace to see if they follow. Go to a safe, public place and call the police. Don’t be afraid to yell for help.

Anyone with information about this theft or the identities of these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police responded to the 6000 block of Glenway Court on Saturday, March 13 on reports of a...
Child seriously injured in shooting on Richmond’s Southside
Are romance scams a problem in Alabama?
Virginia man heads to prison for romance fraud scheme
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman found dead near Virginia State University campus identified
The Rotunda Clock by John Flanagan, Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building, Washington,...
Congress hates changing the clocks just like everyone else
File photo of police lights.
Petersburg woman dead as police continue to investigate shooting

Latest News

Crews responded to 8 N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard for the report of a house fire on Saturday morning
Man killed, others displaced in Richmond house fire
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman found dead near Virginia State University campus identified
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Henrico woman killed in fatal crash over the weekend identified
Kevon Bynum pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a young mother and her baby in Richmond’s...
Man sentenced to over 50 years in prison for killing mother, baby in Belt Atlantic Apartments shooting