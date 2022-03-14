Henrico Police search for two suspects in pickpocket incident

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico are investigating a pickpocket incident that happened in early March.

Officers responded to a local grocer in the 11000 block of W. Broad Street for a stolen wallet. According to police, the victim was walking when the suspect dropped something at the victim’s feet. The suspect picked up the item and spoke with the victim, pretending to need help getting back up.

The victim later discovered their wallet was stolen. The suspects then used the victim’s card to purchase thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from another retailer.

Surveillance video showed a second suspect working with the first.

Here are some safety tips from Henrico Police:

Stay alert and tuned into your surroundings wherever you are.

Trust your instincts. If something or someone makes you uneasy, avoid the situation or person.

If you feel you are being followed, stay calm. Turn around and look at the person so they know that you won’t be surprised. Make note of the person’s description. Change direction or vary your pace to see if they follow. Go to a safe, public place and call the police. Don’t be afraid to yell for help.

Anyone with information about this theft or the identities of these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

