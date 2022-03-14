Henrico church hopes new catalytic converter legislation will prevent theft for 5th time

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Lawmakers in Virginia’s General Assembly have passed new legislation to deter criminals and cut down on the number of catalytic converter thefts.

It’s a crime trend increasing around the country as criminals sell the precious metals inside the converters for hundreds to thousands of dollars.

The new legislation makes tampering with or stealing a catalytic converter a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison. Stealing a converter is currently a misdemeanor.

“I think that the enhanced penalties certainly do address being in possession of a catalytic converter and selling,” Maj. Sybil El-Amin Jones, with the Richmond Police Department, said.

She says the city of Richmond is no stranger to this kind of theft. Some of the hardest-hit areas have been the Museum District, Shockoe Bottom and the Midlothian Corridor.

“I believe between just last year and 2020, there’s like a 200% increase in the theft of catalytic converters,” El-Amin Jones said.

It’s a crime that can happen to anyone no matter where you live, including the Laurel Hill United Methodist Church, which had its catalytic converter stolen off of its bus for a fourth time just last month.

“The first time we went out, it sounded like a bomb going off,” Barbara Wendel, with the church, said.

Wendel says this time around, two people drove up to the church parking lot in a white Dodge Charger and went under the bus in broad daylight.

“When she [a teacher] heard it explode, she just burst into tears because she had knew it had been taken again,” Wendel said.

She says it’s a $1,200 bill the church is left with every time it happens.

Not only does it impact the church’s wallet, but Wendel says it also impacts the church’s child care programs.

“It’s a bad surprise when you go to pick the children up from school, and you find out that the bus is not drivable because then we have to call the schools and make arrangements,” Wendel said.

The church has previously had cameras installed facing the buses, and Wendel hopes a new punishment will prevent this from happening a fifth time.

The legislation will now go to the governor’s desk before being made into law.

