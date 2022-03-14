Healthcare Pros
Florida man cited for bringing loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

Fourth handgun caught at the checkpoint this year
This is the fourth handgun caught by TSA officers this year
This is the fourth handgun caught by TSA officers this year(Transportation Security Administration)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration officers at the Richmond International Airport prevented a Florida man from carrying a handgun onto his flight on Sunday.

TSA officers stopped the man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint X-ray unit, and the .357 caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets.

Airport police were alerted and confiscated the handgun and cited the man for a weapons violation.

Last year, TSA officers caught 20 handguns at RIC.

