Florida man cited for bringing loaded gun to Richmond International Airport
Fourth handgun caught at the checkpoint this year
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration officers at the Richmond International Airport prevented a Florida man from carrying a handgun onto his flight on Sunday.
TSA officers stopped the man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint X-ray unit, and the .357 caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets.
Airport police were alerted and confiscated the handgun and cited the man for a weapons violation.
Last year, TSA officers caught 20 handguns at RIC.
