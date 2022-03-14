Florida man cited for bringing loaded gun to Richmond International Airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Transportation Security Administration officers at the Richmond International Airport prevented a Florida man from carrying a handgun onto his flight on Sunday.

TSA officers stopped the man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm at the security checkpoint X-ray unit, and the .357 caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets.

Airport police were alerted and confiscated the handgun and cited the man for a weapons violation.

Last year, TSA officers caught 20 handguns at RIC.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.