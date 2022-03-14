Easter on Parade canceled for 2022

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond tradition will have to wait yet another year before it returns.

Easter on Parade organizers posted on Facebook that the event will not happen in 2022.

“The good news is that things are starting to get more “normalized” but the unfortunate news is that even though things have improved, there isn’t enough time and resources to organize an Easter on Parade for 2022,” the post said.

Thousands usually gather along Monument Avenue dressed in their ‘Easter best’ for the event.

Organizers said they are optimistic that the event will return in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.