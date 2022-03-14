Healthcare Pros
Dolly Parton withdraws name from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of...
Dolly Parton said she wanted to be withdrawn from consideration into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.(Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Paige Hill and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Dolly Parton announced Monday she was withdrawing her name from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The country music icon was first nominated to enter the hall of fame at the beginning of February with several other musicians, including Eminem, Eurythmics and Rage Against the Machine. Parton was ranked fourth in the fan vote as of Monday.

Parton posted that while she was “extremely flattered and grateful” to be nominated, she did not feel that she earned the right to be in the running.

“I do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton said. “I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I’m ever worthy.”

She also announced a new venture in the post, teasing an upcoming rock ‘n’ roll album that would be released at “some point in the future.” Parton also said that her husband, Carl Dean, was a rock ‘n’ roll “freak” that always encouraged her to record the album.

Although she withdrew her nomination, she wished the other nominees good luck.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

