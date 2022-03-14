Construction on I-495 express lanes to begin in Fairfax County

TYSONS, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that construction would begin on I-495 express lanes between Dulles Corridor and the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

The construction of a two-and-a-half-mile extension will give new travel options, reduce congestion, support new transit services and minimize cut-through traffic in residential communities.

“The 495 NEXT project represents the Commonwealth’s commitment to improving regional infrastructure and traffic flow for Virginians, our visitors, and the broader business community,” said Youngkin. “Together with our partners from the public and private sectors, we are prioritizing investments in Virginia’s transportation network to keep people, goods, and our economy moving.”

The 495 NEXT project is expected to generate more than $880 million in economic benefits and 6,300 jobs.

A team will work to finalize the project’s details in the coming months. The new extended lanes are expected to open in 2025.

To learn more about the project, click here.

