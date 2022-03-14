Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Construction on I-495 express lanes to begin in Fairfax County

I-495
I-495
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYSONS, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that construction would begin on I-495 express lanes between Dulles Corridor and the George Washington Memorial Parkway.

The construction of a two-and-a-half-mile extension will give new travel options, reduce congestion, support new transit services and minimize cut-through traffic in residential communities.

“The 495 NEXT project represents the Commonwealth’s commitment to improving regional infrastructure and traffic flow for Virginians, our visitors, and the broader business community,” said Youngkin. “Together with our partners from the public and private sectors, we are prioritizing investments in Virginia’s transportation network to keep people, goods, and our economy moving.”

The 495 NEXT project is expected to generate more than $880 million in economic benefits and 6,300 jobs.

A team will work to finalize the project’s details in the coming months. The new extended lanes are expected to open in 2025.

To learn more about the project, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Police responded to the 6000 block of Glenway Court on Saturday, March 13 on reports of a...
Child seriously injured in shooting on Richmond’s Southside
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Woman found dead near Virginia State University campus identified
Are romance scams a problem in Alabama?
Virginia man heads to prison for romance fraud scheme
Kevon Bynum pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a young mother and her baby in Richmond’s...
Man sentenced to over 50 years in prison for killing mother, baby in Belt Atlantic Apartments shooting
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Henrico woman killed in fatal crash over the weekend identified

Latest News

VDOT: Goochland railroad crossing work to on Cartersville Road
VDOT snow plow
VDOT crews gear up for expected winter weather Saturday
Traffic alert generic
Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Monument Avenue intersection to close for paving
VSP investigates deadly pedestrian crash on I-95