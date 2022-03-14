Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Waterspout chases Florida beachgoers

A waterspout sends beachgoers running; high tea held on the tallest mountain. (CNN, WPLG, WINK, NWS, ANDREW HUGHES, MELISSA MOORE, @CHANDLERRH_, WINK/NWS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A little wind and waves can make for a nice beach day, but a lot of wind in Florida turned it into a panic.

A day at the beach turned scary when a huge, whipping waterspout made landfall, chasing beachgoers in Fort Myers.

It started when the spout was spotted in the waves, turning heads as beach visitors marveled at the weird weather event.

But as the spout began to come ashore, people raced away from the swirling sandstorm.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed the spout/beachfront tornado, which they say is a common occurrence in coastal Florida during rainy seasons.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the 6000 block of Glenway Court on Saturday, March 13 on reports of a...
Child seriously injured in shooting on Richmond’s Southside
Are romance scams a problem in Alabama?
Virginia man heads to prison for romance fraud scheme
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Virginia State University student found dead in campus apartment identified
The Rotunda Clock by John Flanagan, Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building, Washington,...
Congress hates changing the clocks just like everyone else
File photo of police lights.
Petersburg woman dead as police continue to investigate shooting

Latest News

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity...
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward in Ukraine
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Henrico woman killed in fatal crash over the weekend identified
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
Kevon Bynum pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a young mother and her baby in Richmond’s...
Man sentenced to over 50 years in prison for killing mother, baby in Belt Atlantic Apartments shooting