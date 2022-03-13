Virginia War Memorial holds K-9 Veteran’s Day Ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial is hosting a K-9 Veteran Day Ceremony to celebrate the work of man’s best friend in the armed forces.

On March 13, 1942, the United States K-9 Corps was created, dogs were officially adopted into the U.S. military ranks at the beginning of World War II.

K-9 Veterans Day was created to honor and remember the work of military dogs from WWII on.

The program held at the War Memorial will feature guest speaker Robert Mays, a Vietnam War veteran and K-9 handler. Mays has been the driving force and inspiration behind a plaque honoring military K-9′s to be unveiled during the ceremony.

The in-person-only event will be taking place Monday, March, 14 at 4 p.m. at the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater on 621 S Belvidere St.

