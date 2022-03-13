Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Virginia War Memorial holds K-9 Veteran’s Day Ceremony

The in-person-only event will be taking place at 4 p.m. tomorrow at the E. Bruce Heilman...
The in-person-only event will be taking place at 4 p.m. tomorrow at the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater.(Virginia Department of Veterans Services)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia War Memorial is hosting a K-9 Veteran Day Ceremony to celebrate the work of man’s best friend in the armed forces.

On March 13, 1942, the United States K-9 Corps was created, dogs were officially adopted into the U.S. military ranks at the beginning of World War II.

K-9 Veterans Day was created to honor and remember the work of military dogs from WWII on.

The program held at the War Memorial will feature guest speaker Robert Mays, a Vietnam War veteran and K-9 handler. Mays has been the driving force and inspiration behind a plaque honoring military K-9′s to be unveiled during the ceremony.

The in-person-only event will be taking place Monday, March, 14 at 4 p.m. at the E. Bruce Heilman Amphitheater on 621 S Belvidere St.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Rotunda Clock by John Flanagan, Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building, Washington,...
Congress hates changing the clocks just like everyone else
Churches close after Mid-March snow | Full list here
The advisory is focused towards NW Virginia with the combo of snow and wind making road...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow has ended, icy spots possible this evening
Are romance scams a problem in Alabama?
Virginia man heads to prison for romance fraud scheme
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Virginia State University student found dead in campus apartment

Latest News

Jurassic Quest will be coming to the Greater Richmond Convention Center April 22-24.
Jurassic Quest coming to Richmond next month
Inspired by the nationwide blood shortage it was during one of four-year-old Ava's platelet...
Mother uses hashtag to push blood donation for daughter’s cancer treatment
Money
4th round of Metropolitan Business League ‘We Care Recovery Grants’ awarded to businesses in need
Richmond Children's Business Fair
Richmond Children's Business Fair