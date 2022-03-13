VDOT: Goochland railroad crossing work to on Cartersville Road

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers in Goochland about railroad crossing work on Cartersville Road (Route 45).

CSX has scheduled the repair project near the James River and Cumberland County line in Goochland from 12 p.m. on Monday, March 14 to around 8 a.m. Thursday, March, 17.

Drivers can use the following detour routes during the closure:

Northbound Cartersville Rd. (Rt. 45): Take Columbia Rd. (Rt. 690) west to W. River Rd. (Rt. 6) east back to Cartersville Rd.

Southbound Cartersville Rd. (Rt. 45): Take W. River Rd. (Rt. 6) west to Columbia Rd. (Rt. 690) east back to Cartersville Rd.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.