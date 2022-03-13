Superintendents group blasts reversal of equity initiatives

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -A group that represents school superintendents in Virginia has condemned an interim report from Gov. Glenn Younkin’s administration that outlines the reversal of equity initiatives in schools.

WRIC reports that the policy changes stem from Youngkin’s executive order seeking to ban “divisive concepts” in public education.

The Virginia Association of School Superintendents criticized the report in a letter to Youngkin’s state superintendent.

The group said the changes could “set public education in Virginia back many years.” The group’s executive director said the letter doesn’t necessarily reflect a consensus among Virginia’s 133 superintendents.

