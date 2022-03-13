Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Superintendents group blasts reversal of equity initiatives

WVIR File
WVIR File(WVIR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -A group that represents school superintendents in Virginia has condemned an interim report from Gov. Glenn Younkin’s administration that outlines the reversal of equity initiatives in schools.

WRIC reports that the policy changes stem from Youngkin’s executive order seeking to ban “divisive concepts” in public education.

The Virginia Association of School Superintendents criticized the report in a letter to Youngkin’s state superintendent.

The group said the changes could “set public education in Virginia back many years.” The group’s executive director said the letter doesn’t necessarily reflect a consensus among Virginia’s 133 superintendents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rotunda Clock by John Flanagan, Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building, Washington,...
Congress hates changing the clocks just like everyone else
Churches close after Mid-March snow | Full list here
The advisory is focused towards NW Virginia with the combo of snow and wind making road...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow has ended, icy spots possible this evening
Are romance scams a problem in Alabama?
Virginia man heads to prison for romance fraud scheme
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Virginia State University student found dead in campus apartment

Latest News

File photo of police lights.
Petersburg woman in the hospital as police investigate shooting
The advisory is focused towards NW Virginia with the combo of snow and wind making road...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow has ended, icy spots possible this evening
The session ended Saturday afternoon with a resolution to finish the budget during a special...
Virginia lawmakers adjourn regular session with state budget unfinished
A gas station in Springfield, Illinois.
AAA survey: $4 gas is tipping on too expensive for most Americans