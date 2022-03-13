Petersburg woman in the hospital as police investigate shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in Petersburg is currently fighting for her life after a shooting took place on Sunday.

Police responded to the 40 block of Corling Street on Sunday, March 13 where they found a woman shot on the scene.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. More details to come.

