Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Petersburg woman in the hospital as police investigate shooting

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(Canva)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in Petersburg is currently fighting for her life after a shooting took place on Sunday.

Police responded to the 40 block of Corling Street on Sunday, March 13 where they found a woman shot on the scene.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. More details to come.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Rotunda Clock by John Flanagan, Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building, Washington,...
Congress hates changing the clocks just like everyone else
Churches close after Mid-March snow | Full list here
The advisory is focused towards NW Virginia with the combo of snow and wind making road...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow has ended, icy spots possible this evening
Are romance scams a problem in Alabama?
Virginia man heads to prison for romance fraud scheme
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Virginia State University student found dead in campus apartment

Latest News

WVIR File
Superintendents group blasts reversal of equity initiatives
The advisory is focused towards NW Virginia with the combo of snow and wind making road...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow has ended, icy spots possible this evening
The session ended Saturday afternoon with a resolution to finish the budget during a special...
Virginia lawmakers adjourn regular session with state budget unfinished
A gas station in Springfield, Illinois.
AAA survey: $4 gas is tipping on too expensive for most Americans