Petersburg woman in the hospital as police investigate shooting
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in Petersburg is currently fighting for her life after a shooting took place on Sunday.
Police responded to the 40 block of Corling Street on Sunday, March 13 where they found a woman shot on the scene.
She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
This is an active investigation. More details to come.
