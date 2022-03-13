Petersburg woman dead as police continue to investigate shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A woman in Petersburg has died after a shooting took place on Sunday.

Police responded to the 40 block of Corling Street on at approximately 8:47 a.m. on Sunday, March 13 where they found a woman shot on the scene.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Police say there is no public safety concern at this time and there is no suspect.

This investigation is still ongoing.

