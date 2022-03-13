Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Staying cold today before a workweek warmup

Roads could be slick this morning
By Sophia Armata
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures sit below average today before climbing again on Monday.

Daylight Saving Time began at 2am! Turn clocks forward 1 hour.

Sunday: Be alert for morning slick spots. Mostly sunny and cold for March. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated evening shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Friday: Partly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

