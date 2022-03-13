Forecast: Staying cold today before a workweek warmup
Roads could be slick this morning
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures sit below average today before climbing again on Monday.
Daylight Saving Time began at 2am! Turn clocks forward 1 hour.
Sunday: Be alert for morning slick spots. Mostly sunny and cold for March. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated evening shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Friday: Partly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.