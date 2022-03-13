Child seriously injured in shooting on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department are currently looking into an incident in which a child was shot.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Glenway Court around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March, 13 to reports of a shooting. There they found a 7-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries.

They say family members were home at the time of the incident.

The situation appears to be accidental, officials are not looking for a suspect.

The child was taken to the hospital where they are currently in serious condition.

RPD wants to remind the public to secure firearms, especially with younger children in the home.

