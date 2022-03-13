Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Child seriously injured in shooting on Richmond’s Southside

By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department are currently looking into an incident in which a child was shot.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Glenway Court around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, March, 13 to reports of a shooting. There they found a 7-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries.

They say family members were home at the time of the incident.

The situation appears to be accidental, officials are not looking for a suspect.

The child was taken to the hospital where they are currently in serious condition.

RPD wants to remind the public to secure firearms, especially with younger children in the home.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The Rotunda Clock by John Flanagan, Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building, Washington,...
Congress hates changing the clocks just like everyone else
Churches close after Mid-March snow | Full list here
The advisory is focused towards NW Virginia with the combo of snow and wind making road...
First Alert Weather Day: Snow has ended, icy spots possible this evening
Are romance scams a problem in Alabama?
Virginia man heads to prison for romance fraud scheme
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Virginia State University student found dead in campus apartment

Latest News

Glenway Court
RPD: 7-year-old shot on city's Southside
VDOT: Goochland railroad crossing work to on Cartersville Road
The in-person-only event will be taking place at 4 p.m. tomorrow at the E. Bruce Heilman...
Virginia War Memorial holds K-9 Veteran’s Day Ceremony
Study: Virginia in top 10 for smallest gender gap between high earners