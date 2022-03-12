Virginia State University student found dead in campus apartment

Healthcare Pros
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:41 AM EST
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are currently looking into the death of a woman found in a Virginia State University campus apartment.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of J. Mitchell Jones Drive around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday after campus police discovered a body in the University Apartments at Ettrick.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

The body showed no signs of trauma but is being taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further evaluation.

Police are withholding the students’ name until her family is notified.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information can call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

