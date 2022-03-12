Virginia man heads to prison for romance fraud scheme

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has been sentenced to prison for convincing senior citizens across the U.S. to send him money in what was described as a romance fraud scheme.

Jessica Aber is the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. She said on Friday that 41-year-old Abdul Rasak Garuba of Woodbridge was given 21 months in prison.

Court documents said that Garuba received large wire transfers from senior citizens who were led to believe they were sending money for the benefit of romantic partners they met through online dating sites.

In fact, victims had been directed to send money to Garuba by people in Nigeria who were operating a “romance fraud” scheme.

