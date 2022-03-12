Healthcare Pros
The politics of rising gas prices play out in Richmond

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The politics of rising gas prices are playing out in the Virginia General Assembly.

This week Democrats called on Governor Glenn Youngkin to issue an executive order and declare a state of emergency that would invoke Virginia’s price-gouging statute.

But Republicans say Democrats are to blame for high gas prices, because of policies critics say have reduced domestic oil production.

“Oil and gasoline markets have responded to the signals sent to them by Democrats,” said Del. Michael Webert (R-Fauquier Co.). “If we want prices to go down Mr. Speaker, the government needs to start sending different signals to the market. It’s really that simple.”

“Well, you know what Mr. Speaker, members of this body, we need a lot more than signals today,” said House Democratic Leader Del. Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax Co.). “We need action, and the only person who can actually act is the Governor.”

While Virginians are dealing with high prices at the pump, a spokesperson for Governor Youngkin said the current increases do not reflect price-gouging.

“Of course this isn’t price gouging,” Macaulay Porter said in a written statement. “And Virginians see this ploy for what it is - Democrats trying desperately to distract their constituents from their record of reducing American energy independence at every turn.”

