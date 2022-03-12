Healthcare Pros
Police: Henrico man hospitalized after Saturday shooting

File(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT)- A man in Henrico is currently fighting for his life in the hospital after he was shot on Saturday.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Carlisle Avenue on Saturday, March 12. Once they arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers tended to the man’s injuries until the fire department arrived on scene and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

