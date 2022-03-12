Healthcare Pros
One mile of Otterdale Road closes for drainage improvements

The roadway is not expected to open back up until October later this year.
The roadway is not expected to open back up until October later this year.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - One mile of Otterdale Road will be closed at Horsepen Creek to begin work on a multiyear infrastructure project to improve drainage in the flood-prone area starting Monday, March 14.

The county will be replacing two undersized culverts with a two-span bridge and they will raise the roadway by about eight feet at the bridge approach. They also plan on improving the stream channel, widening shoulders and roadside drainage ditches, as well as adding stormwater management facilities.

The affected stretch of roadway is expected to be inaccessible until October later this year.

Residents of nearby areas will have to use different routes to get home. The Chesterfield Department of Transportation (CDOT) provided detour signs for motorists.

The work being done on Horspen Creek is the first out of three Otterdale Road crossings to be reconstructed as a part of a $26.2 million project, funded by a combination of county-issued bonds, cash proffers and savings from other transportation initiatives.

More information on this project is available at otterdaleroaddrainageimprovements.com.

