Jurassic Quest coming to Richmond next month

Jurassic Quest will be coming to the Greater Richmond Convention Center April 22-24.
Jurassic Quest will be coming to the Greater Richmond Convention Center April 22-24.(Jurassic Quest)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Jurassic Quest, North America’s largest dinosaur exhibit, is coming back to Richmond to transport you back to the way back.

This family-friendly event features life-like animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides, realistic reenactments of dinosaur scenes, interactive science and art activities, a soft play area for the littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions and photo opportunities.

New this year, the event will feature “The Quest” an official educational interactive adventure where guests can meet dinos and prehistoric sea creatures, take a Dino Snap, search for fossils and watch a live Raptor Training Experience. Follow the 10 clues to the “Quest Spot” signs and collect a prize at the end.

Working with leading paleontologists, each of the dinosaurs is painstakingly replicated in every detail to encourage the most immersive experience from the largest predators to the most playful babies.

Jurassic Quest will stop in Richmond Friday, April 22 from 1 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, April 24, 2022: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on 403 N 3rd St.

Tickets can be found online or on-site. Entry is free for children under 2 years old.

