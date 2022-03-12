Judge won’t delay ruling on admissions discrimination in Va.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) -A federal judge has again ruled against a Virginia school system that he found guilty of discriminating against Asian American students when it overhauled its admissions policies at a highly selective school.

On Friday the judge rejected a request from Fairfax County Public Schools to delay the implementation of his ruling against the new admissions policies at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology.

The school system argued that its selection process for incoming freshmen is well underway, and implementing his ruling now would throw the process into chaos. School officials are also weighing an appeal.

Hilton ruled last month that the changes implemented at “TJ” were motivated by impermissible “racial balancing.”

