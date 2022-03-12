Henrico police look for those responsible in catalytic converter theft

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico County are looking for the people possibly connected to a catalytic converter theft in which two converters were stolen in broad daylight.

On Saturday, Feb 26 in the 1900 block of New Market Road near S. Laburnum Avenue, two people in a white Dodge Charger with blue stripes and a noticeable dent in the passenger’s side door stole catalytic converters from two businesses.

Detectives were able to get surveillance footage that shows one person in a ski mask around one of the vehicles involved in the theft.

Crime 🚨 Alert: Police seeking suspects in a catalytic converter theft in the 1900 block of New Market Road. 📞 Police when you see suspicious behavior! pic.twitter.com/I4EbINpQ1Z — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) March 11, 2022

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective A.P. Smith at 804-501-4935 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Henrico police have also provided a guide in what to do to prevent converter thefts which can be accessed here.

