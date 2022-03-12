Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Henrico police look for those responsible in catalytic converter theft

One of the two in question was caught on surveillance footage with one of the vehicles involved
One of the two in question was caught on surveillance footage with one of the vehicles involved(Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Henrico County are looking for the people possibly connected to a catalytic converter theft in which two converters were stolen in broad daylight.

On Saturday, Feb 26 in the 1900 block of New Market Road near S. Laburnum Avenue, two people in a white Dodge Charger with blue stripes and a noticeable dent in the passenger’s side door stole catalytic converters from two businesses.

Detectives were able to get surveillance footage that shows one person in a ski mask around one of the vehicles involved in the theft.

Anyone with information about this crime can call Detective A.P. Smith at 804-501-4935 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Henrico police have also provided a guide in what to do to prevent converter thefts which can be accessed here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The advisory is focused towards NW Virginia with the combo of snow and wind making road...
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast today with snow & gusty winds
Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third is currently in the hospital
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident
Richmond police vehicle
Richmond officer sentenced for shooting, killing fiancee’s dog
John Michael Sharpe faces 176 felony charges, according to authorities.
Tazewell County teacher indicted on child pornography charges
According to the state’s watchdog agency, the VEC has paid out at least $100 million in...
Gov. Youngkin, Attorney General Miyares announce investigation into fraudulent unemployment claims

Latest News

The advisory is focused towards NW Virginia with the combo of snow and wind making road...
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast today with snow & gusty winds
Henrico County hosts interactive workshop for ‘community visioning’
The roadway is not expected to open back up until October later this year.
One mile of Otterdale Road closes for drainage improvements
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Virginia State University student found dead in campus apartment