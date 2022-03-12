Henrico County hosts interactive workshop for ‘community visioning’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County’s Department of Planning is hosting an interactive workshop for the public to help shape the future of the county’s growth and development over the next two decades.

This ‘community visioning’ workshop is a part of HenricoNext, a county initiative to solidify plans for Henrico in 2045. After it’s approved by the Board of Supervisors, the plan will be an official guide on developments and investments in terms of the county’s infrastructure and facilities.

“The community visioning workshop is a critical part of HenricoNext because the information we gather will provide an important building block in the next vision for Henrico County’s future,” Planning Director Joe Emerson said. “We hope our residents and other community stakeholders will use this opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas for their county, because this is where they will live, work and play for decades to come.”

The workshop will take place Wednesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. in the Board Room of the Henrico County Government Center on 4301 E. Parham Road. A virtual option is also available.

Those participating in person are encouraged to bring a phone, laptop, or tablet to the meeting to join in on exercises and give feedback.

Participants will give feedback on things like ranking areas of the county where housing, jobs or transportation improvements are needed and the importance of goals like protecting the character of neighborhoods, maximizing economic development opportunities and promoting infill development.

For more information visit the HenricoNext website.

