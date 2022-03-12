Forecast: Rain/storms this morning, changing to snow in the afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain and a few storms likely this morning. Rain changes to snow showers by midday with gusty winds and much colder temperatures.

Saturday: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain likely during the morning with a few strong storms. An isolated damaging wind gust can’t be ruled out, especially east and southeast of RIC. Rain could be heavy at times. Total: Up to 1″ of rain. Rain changes over to a wintry mix and snow showers by lunch time. Turning sharply colder and windy in the afternoon. NW wind 15-25mph with gusts 40+mph. Temperatures near 50 early in the morning then dropping into the 30s during the day. Be alert for slick spots during the evening and overnight. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)

Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect 7am-3pm Saturday for western Louisa, Fluvanna and Orange counties. Light accumulation of snow possible, mainly on grass and elevated surfaces.

Wind Advisory goes into effect at 10am-7pm for all counties on the Virginia coastline. Winds will be out of the NW at 20-30 mph, gusts up to 50mph.

Daylight Saving Time begins early Sunday morning at 2am. Turn clocks forward 1 hour.

Sunday: Be alert for morning slick spots. Mostly sunny and cold for March. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warmer. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with an isolated evening shower possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Friday: Mostly sunny and warm. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 70s.

