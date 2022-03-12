Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Congress hates changing the clocks just like everyone else

The Rotunda Clock by John Flanagan, Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building, Washington,...
The Rotunda Clock by John Flanagan, Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building, Washington, D.C.(the Architect of the Capitol)
By Ariana Figueroa
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Republicans and Democrats in Congress can agree on sleep, or more precisely, the inconvenience of losing or gaining an hour of it each year thanks to going on and off daylight saving time.

“I believe that any justifications for springing forward and falling back are either outdated or are outweighed by the serious health and economic impacts we now know are associated with the time changes,” U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone of New Jersey said this week.

As Americans prepare to adjust their clocks this weekend for daylight saving time, lawmakers at an Energy and Commerce subcommittee hearing on Wednesday assembled a panel of experts to discuss the health, energy and economic impacts of the shift twice a year.

Congress would have to authorize a change in federal law to allow permanent daylight saving time, but it’s not clear there is the momentum to do that.

Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, which means clocks in most of the U.S. will be turned forward one hour and there will be more light at the end of the day. Daylight saving time will end on Nov. 6.

“Darkness kills and sunshine saves,” Steve Calandrillo, a law professor from the University of Washington, said at the hearing.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Localized damaging wind gusts possible in the slight risk zone
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast today with rain, snow & gusty winds
Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third is currently in the hospital
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident
According to the state’s watchdog agency, the VEC has paid out at least $100 million in...
Gov. Youngkin, Attorney General Miyares announce investigation into fraudulent unemployment claims
John Michael Sharpe faces 176 felony charges, according to authorities.
Tazewell County teacher indicted on child pornography charges
Richmond police vehicle
Richmond officer sentenced for shooting, killing fiancee’s dog

Latest News

Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Virginia State University student found dead in campus apartment
Localized damaging wind gusts possible in the slight risk zone
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast today with rain, snow & gusty winds
Thomas Jefferson High School, Richmond, Virginia
Judge won’t delay ruling on admissions discrimination in Va.
Inspired by the nationwide blood shortage it was during one of four-year-old Ava's platelet...
Mother uses hashtag to push blood donation for daughter’s cancer treatment