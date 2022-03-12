AAA survey: $4 gas is tipping on too expensive for most Americans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A new survey coming out of AAA says that two-thirds of Americans feel that $4 per gallon of gasoline is too high of a price.

59% of those surveyed say they would change their driving habits or lifestyle costs. If gas were to reach $5 a gallon like it has in other parts of the country, 75% say they would need to adjust their lifestyle to adjust to the price spike.

Among those who would make changes in response to higher gas prices, a majority (80%) said they would opt to drive less, with some differences in age groups:

Those between the ages of 18-34 are almost three times as likely as those 35 and over to consider carpooling (29% vs 11%), which would likely involve major changes to daily travel plans.

Those age 35 and over are more likely to favor combining trips and errands (68% vs 52%) and reduce shopping or dining out (53% vs. 43%) as a way to keep away from going back to the pump as often.

While many may adopt different daily habits to make up for higher gas prices, most do not plan to change any summer plans according to the price of gas.

52% of Americans still have plans to take a vacation this summer. Of those, 42% said they would not consider changing their travel plans depending on gas prices.

Since the New Year, the national average has continued a steady climb due to strained supply and increased demand. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has caused oil prices to spike further.

The national average has risen $0.70 as of March 9.

For those looking to pinch pennies while behind the wheel, AAA has the following tips to get the most mileage for the least amount of cash:

Keep vehicles in top shape with routine inspections and in between make sure tires are properly inflated.

Map routes out before leaving to minimize unnecessary turnarounds and backtracking. Avoid peak traffic times and if possible go to “one-stop shops” where you can do multiple tasks in one area.

Fuel economy peaks at around 50 mph on most cars, then drops off as speeds increase. Reducing highway speeds by 5-10 mph can increase fuel economy by almost 14%.

A car engine consumes one quarter to one-half gallon of fuel per hour when idling, but a warm engine only takes around 10 seconds worth of fuel to restart. Where safe to do so, shut off your engine if you will be stopped for more than a minute.

Use “fast pass” or “express” toll lanes to avoid unnecessary stops or slowdowns on the highway.

Only use premium gas in vehicles that recommend or require it. Paying for premium gas for a vehicle that takes regular is a waste of money and doesn’t benefit the vehicle.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.