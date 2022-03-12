4th round of Metropolitan Business League ‘We Care Recovery Grants’ awarded to businesses in need

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Years later, many businesses are still working to bounce back from the crippling impacts of this pandemic. The Metropolitan Business League has been doing what it can to lead the recovery with the ‘We Care Recovery Grants,’ giving out thousands of dollars.

Recently, the organization awarded its 4th round of Grants.

Harold Parker, President of Old Dominion Electrical Supply, was one of the latest recipients. He’s been in business since 1983, and the store supplies everything from light bulbs to generators.

He said business has its challenges, and the pandemic didn’t make it any easier.

”When the pandemic came, everything just changed. It seemed like everything just came to a standstill,” said Parker.

Like many businesses, Parker is doing what he can to rebuild back to pre-pandemic form.

”We had to figure out how do we get it generated again? How do we punch the buttons and get it going again? And where are the buttons to punch,” said Parker.

So, when he saw the chance to get some help from the Metropolitan Business League’s ‘We Care Recovery Grants,’ he applied.

”I saw this as an opportunity to give us ourselves a shot in the arm. You can always use an infusion of cash as a small business,” said Parker.

Parker was one of the 40 award recipients who received $2,500 in cash from the fourth round of grants and $1,000 for technical assistance.

”The We Care Recovery Grant is our opportunity to show them that we appreciate what they do,” said Sharon Grooms from Metropolitan Business League.

So far, from the first three rounds, the grants have helped 125 small businesses, totaling $750,000.

”They’re not just important to us, but they’re important to the community as well, and we do care. We want them to keep their doors open, we want them to sustain, and we want them to grow,” said Grooms.

These grants are a lifeline to the future for business owners like Parker.

”The MBL over the years have been an advocate for minority, small, and women-owned business, and for them to do this, it’s another step in the right direction,” said Grooms.

The MBL will be hosting its fifth and final round of grants starting in May. If you’re a business in need, be sure to monitor the website to get in your application.

