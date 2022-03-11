VSU to offer first fully online four-year degree program

Healthcare Pros
The new fully online Hospitality Management degree is also the first fully online hospitality bachelor’s degree offered at any public university in the Commonwealth.(NBC12)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University has announced a “first-of-its-kind” fully online undergraduate degree program.

In a press release, VSU says the new fully online Hospitality Management degree is also the first fully online hospitality bachelor’s degree offered at any public university in the Commonwealth.

The program would provide leadership and managerial training with real-world hospitality educational experiences. Graduates of this program would be prepared for managerial employment positions and be skilled in all areas of the hospitality management environment.

Dr. Berkita Bradford, the Chair of the VSU Department of Hospitality Management spoke about this new program.

“We recognized a reoccurring need for individuals who desire to further their education but also need to work. Students will now have access to the same high-quality program that is offered face to face with increased accessibility for non-traditional students who may have time or geographical restraints,” Dr. Bradford said.

VSU says the online Hospitality Management degree will be one of three new online programs approved at the university. All three programs are currently accepting students for fall 2022.

VSU says over the past two years it has expanded its course offerings to include five fully online programs:

  • Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Hospitality Management
  • Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Nursing,
  • Master of Education (M.Ed.) in Special Education
  • Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) in Educational Administration & Supervision (VSU’s first online doctoral program)
  • Certification in Homefront Readjustment for the Armed Forces

For more information, click here.

