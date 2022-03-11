VDOT crews gear up for expected winter weather Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for expected winter weather on Saturday.

Heavy rain, high winds and snow are expected throughout the day. Crews will also monitor wind speeds on the Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge and the Varina-Enon Bridge throughout the day.

Areas along the I-81 corridor are expected to get the brunt of the storm, with snowfall of up to one inch per hour. No snow accumulation is expected in the Richmond area.

Rain is expected to turn to snow late Saturday, but pavement temperatures are expected to stay above freezing. While accumulating snow is anticipated on roads, crews will watch for refreezing.

“With warmer pavement temperatures and high wind, we anticipate that most pavement will be dry before temperatures dip below freezing Saturday night,” said Tanveer Chowdhury, Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “Crews will be on the lookout for any remaining wet pavement to treat with salt and sand as needed.”

Drivers should still use caution while out on roads due to high winds and potential refreezing on ramps, turns, curves and shaded areas.

In the Fredericksburg area, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, VDOT crews will also be watching for downed trees and debris due to wind.

Crews will also be prepared to treat roads overnight with falling temperatures.

