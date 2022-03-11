Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VDOT crews gear up for expected winter weather Saturday

VDOT snow plow
VDOT snow plow((Source: VDOT))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is preparing for expected winter weather on Saturday.

Heavy rain, high winds and snow are expected throughout the day. Crews will also monitor wind speeds on the Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge and the Varina-Enon Bridge throughout the day.

Areas along the I-81 corridor are expected to get the brunt of the storm, with snowfall of up to one inch per hour. No snow accumulation is expected in the Richmond area.

Rain is expected to turn to snow late Saturday, but pavement temperatures are expected to stay above freezing. While accumulating snow is anticipated on roads, crews will watch for refreezing.

“With warmer pavement temperatures and high wind, we anticipate that most pavement will be dry before temperatures dip below freezing Saturday night,” said Tanveer Chowdhury, Richmond District Maintenance Engineer. “Crews will be on the lookout for any remaining wet pavement to treat with salt and sand as needed.”

Drivers should still use caution while out on roads due to high winds and potential refreezing on ramps, turns, curves and shaded areas.

In the Fredericksburg area, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, VDOT crews will also be watching for downed trees and debris due to wind.

Crews will also be prepared to treat roads overnight with falling temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third is currently in the hospital
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident
Cold front moves through on Saturday morning
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast Saturday with rain, snow & gusty winds
Rent is up more than $120 per month on average in the Richmond area.
What’s behind the rapid rise in rent in Richmond?
Crews were called to W. Carnation Street for the report of an apartment fire
Two pets killed, 5 people injured in Richmond apartment fire
Joseph Richard Nowak III
Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography

Latest News

Cold front moves through on Saturday morning
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast Saturday with rain, snow & gusty winds
Forecast: Few showers late Friday, rain to snow Saturday and windy!
When thunder roars, go indoors! As soon as you hear thunder, it's time to seek shelter in a car...
5 most common activities people are doing when struck and killed by lightning
Cold blast Saturday with rain, snow & gusty winds
Cold blast Saturday with rain, snow & gusty winds