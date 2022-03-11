Uber drivers pocketing less as gas prices skyrocket

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Record-breaking gas prices are soaring across Virginia.

People who rely on their vehicles to get a paycheck, like rideshare drivers, are seeing their wallets go thinner and thinner. If prices don’t make a U-turn soon, some Uber drivers could be looking for another job.

“I just hop in the car and fill up like I have to. This is my business. You know, I got to take care of myself,” James Ibarra said.

With soaring gas prices, Ibarra is struggling to make his usual profit.

“You have to figure like the cost of gas when you’re driving like 20 minutes away, and you get there, and you take the person like 13 minutes away, and you’ve only made four bucks. That’s not worth it,” Ibarra said.

Now he’s more selective with picking rides and is calling on Uber to increase its rates.

“So, hopefully, that would happen, but if it doesn’t, we’re going to have to look for something else,” he said.

Ibarra isn’t alone. A recent survey from AAA says 59% of Americans will make lifestyle changes thanks to the price hike.

“Even before we were talking about Russia and Ukraine’s tension creating uncertainty and driving up prices, we were already looking at crude oil prices that were climbing as economies around the world make that sprint to that last little bit to where they were pre-pandemic,” Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA said.

Dean said prices are rising unusually quickly. If the cost of crude oil increases, he said we can expect even higher prices at the pump.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking because you don’t know if it’s going to shoot to eight bucks, and everybody says that. And I’m like, I personally don’t know,” Ibarra said.

Uber said it just launched a feature called GetUpSide that would help drivers to save up to 25-cents per gallon through cashback.

Officials added they would monitor gas prices and listen to drivers’ concerns over the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

