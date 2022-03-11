Town of Ashland announces measures to save on fuel as gas prices rise

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - With drivers paying record-breaking amounts to fill up their cars with gas, the Town of Ashland is looking at ways to conserve their fuel for their operations while providing the same level of service to the community.

In an online post, the Town of Ashland announced several ways they will be trying to save on gas.

This also includes the Ashland Police Department, which will step up their bike and foot patrols as a result.

“With the high prices of fuel right now, we’re all concerned now, and there’s some things we can be good stewards of the town’s resources, taxpayer’s dollars,” said Captain James Shelhorse with the Ashland Police Department.

Shelhorse said responding to calls for service will remain their top priority. Between those calls, Shelhorse said they would keep a closer eye on saving their gas tanks.

One measure Shelhorse said they’re starting is having police patrols stay in one area instead of driving around.

“A lot of times your traffic enforcement, you’re moving around in the vehicle and trying to check different areas and follow up on complaint areas,” he said. “There’s simple ways where we can strategically put vehicles stationary in these areas.”

Shelhorse said they would also look to have more officers walk during their patrols and use bikes.

“Bike patrol is a great opportunity for guys to get out of cars, ease off on the fuel consumption and get out into the community,” Shelhorse said. “It’s always easier when you get out of a vehicle to talk to citizens.”

Shelhorse said staffing for these patrols would depend on the day and events in the Town of Ashland, especially as the spring and summer season approaches.

Outside of the police department, the public works department in Ashland is also making more fuel-saving decisions.

According to the town’s message, crews from public works will “be intentional in planning their routes to collect brush and carpooling when the tasks allow.”

Idling will also be eliminated for all town cars unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Shelhorse said these fuel-saving measures would keep them mindful of the gas tanks while providing the same level of service to the community.

“This will not affect our emergency response to calls for service,” he said. “Sometimes officers on foot or on bikes can get places faster than cars can depending on stuff. We’ve all seen the traffic issues lately on Route 1 and 95 through the area, and sometimes it’s easier.”

Ashland Police anticipates keeping these measures in place for the foreseeable future.

