Tazewell County teacher indicted on child pornography charges

TAZEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - A teacher was indicted by a grand jury last week on numerous charges related to child pornography, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

John Michael Sharpe was charged with 176 felonies, including 27 counts of enticing or soliciting a minor for child pornography, 148 counts of possession of child pornography and a single count of using electronic means for procuring a minor to send pornographic material.

“Obviously, the community is going to be concerned and the community has every right to be concerned,” said Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Plaster during a press briefing Friday.

An investigation into Sharpe began in December 2021, according to Sheriff Brian Hieatt, who added most of the alleged criminal activity occurred outside the school.

“Needless to say, this case is a tragedy,” said Plaster, who accused Sharpe of ‘horrific judgment’ and an ‘abuse of trust.’

No physical relationship or violence was alleged, according to the top prosecutor.

“We sincerely hope that there are no more victims out there,” said Plaster. “But at this point in the investigation, we fear that there may be.”

Sharpe was listed as a teacher at Tazewell County Middle School on the district’s website.

“I can confirm that the staff member has been relieved from his duties as this investigation is pending,” Dr. Christopher Stacy, the division superintendent, wrote in a statement.

Sheriff Hieatt and Plaster urged anyone with potential additional information to reach out to authorities.

Below is the full statement from Tazewell County Public School’s superintendent:

The welfare and safety of our students is the top priority in Tazewell County Public Schools. Our School Board has strong policies and expectations in place in order to provide students such a secure educational environment, including the expectation that all employees serve as role models at all times to the children we serve. We hold all employees to high standards of conduct and share in the concern over the allegations. We will continue to cooperate and work with law enforcement and other agencies involved in this matter. While we cannot comment specifically on personnel matters, I can share with you that our school division is also reviewing the situation and treating it with the seriousness it deserves. In the interest of the safety of our students, to preserve the integrity of the information, and without any prejudgment, I can confirm that the staff member has been relieved from his duties as this investigation is pending. We remain committed to our school family and to making decisions that are in the best interest of our students.

