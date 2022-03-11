Richmond officer sentenced for shooting, killing fiancee’s dog

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond police officer will serve a year behind bars for shooting and killing his fiancee’s dog.

Officer Richard Chinappi was sentenced in Powhatan County on Friday morning.

He already pleaded no contest to felony animal cruelty charges.

He pleaded guilty to making a false report to police for saying he accidentally killed the dog while trying to stop a bear attack at his home.

Chinappi was decertified in January.

The Richmond Police Department released the following statement:

“Officer Richard Chinappi, III was hired by the Richmond Police Department on October 31, 2016. He remains on leave without pay. In light of his sentencing today, the department is very close to concluding the internal investigation and administrative process.”

