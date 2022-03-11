News to Know for March 11: VA non-profit helps Ukraine; Dems call on Gov. Youngkin to act on gas prices; Sunny day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We have finally made it to the end of the work week! Looks like today will be a quiet Friday ahead of our potential snow chances tomorrow. Before we dive into our forecast, let’s check out our other top headlines!

Help For Ukraine

The U.S. Senate has voted to pass a massive $1.5 trillion government funding bill - avoiding a government shutdown.

The bill passed the House Wednesday night and is now heading to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

This measure includes close to $14 billion dedicated to humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine.

However, the bill does not contain emergency COVID funding the Biden administration was pushing for.

That funding was stripped out by the house, but they are expected to take up a separate bill next week.

A VA Non-Profit Is Also Helping...

As the war in Ukraine continues, a Portsmouth-based nonprofit is working around the clock to ensure Ukrainians fleeing the country and sheltering in place have

The organization is on the ground in Romania helping Ukrainian refugees who fled their homes.

So far, Mercy Chefs has distributed more than 250 tons of food and supplies.

They have three warehouses to distribute these items and will stay on the ground as needed to lend a helping hand.

“The people crossing the border are living in fear. They don’t know how far the Russians are gonna come to chase after them. They’re seeing their whole country collapse around them. If we can do anything, anything to comfort them and provide hope, we’re going to do that,” said Gary LeBlanc with Mercy Chefs.

LeBlanc says the nonprofit ordered $200,000 of baby formula to distribute to families. They expect to get this delivery from the Netherlands on Monday.

Pain At The Pump

Thursday saw another historic rise in gas prices. It comes as inflation hits its highest level in 40 years.

The consumer price index climbed by 7.9%, this past year.

Here’s A Current Look At Gas Prices...

Today’s national average sits at $4.33 a gallon. Here in Virginia, that number has climbed to $4.25.

In the Richmond area, it’s $4.24.

VA Dems Call On Gov. Youngkin To Act

As gas prices reach record highs - Virginia Democrats want Governor Youngkin to declare a state of emergency so the state’s anti-price gouging law can take effect.

The law lets the attorney general investigate and prosecute suppliers overcharging for necessary goods and services like gas.

Youngkin’s spokesperson says Democrats calling on the governor to do this is a *ploy* to deflect attention away, from what they say is the Democrats’ record of reducing American energy independence.

Check Those Smoke Detectors!

Daylight savings time is almost here, and you know what that means... it’s time to check those smoke detectors!

Yesterday, we told you about two separate fires yesterday, both left homes damaged and more than a dozen displaced.

Quiet Friday!

Let’s enjoy the sunshine and decent temperatures while we can, because a cold front will approach tonight bringing rain and a few storms Saturday morning.

Today will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Final Thought

“Do not allow people to dim your shine because they are blinded. Tell them to put some sunglasses on.”— Lady Gaga

