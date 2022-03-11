Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘My kids could have lost their life.’ Stray bullet from Roanoke shooting breaks woman’s back windshield

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting on Greenlawn Avenue in Roanoke sent two people to a hospital Friday morning.

While police investigate that incident, a single mother just one street over tried to make sense of a confusing situation.

“I got my kids on the bus this morning and pulled back into my driveway to the back of my windshield being completely busted out,” says Taylor Thomas. “I was only gone maybe an hour.”

Thomas didn’t know what happened until she was told by a police officer.

“He told me there was a shooting right behind the houses in front of my house,” she remembers. “He said more than likely it was the ricochet, bullet debris that had hit my car. I don’t know what I’m going to do. That’s my main source of transportation for my kids. We just got it.”

It shows the impact one of these events has on the surrounding community.

“Anytime there’s an act of violence, it taps into that hurt and pain that we already feel,” says Roanoke City Council member Joe Cobb.

Cobb gave examples of numerous programs and grants the city will soon be rolling out to engage youth and halt gun violence through understanding the problems and struggles of those committing the crimes. This grassroots approach is something that, Cobb says, may take a little time to see a large impact.

Thomas, in the meantime, is remembering the blessings, while pleading for the violence to stop.

“I’m highly grateful that my kids weren’t here. Just by the grace of God, they weren’t here. My kids could have lost their life at the age of four and eight.”

“What begins to erode when there is violence is that sense of hope.” Cobb says. “And if we feel hopeless, we don’t have that motivation to want to keep going. The only way, ultimately, that violence is going to be reduced in our community is if we all take ownership in it. If we all take seriously ‘what can I do as a—me.’”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Localized damaging wind gusts possible in the slight risk zone
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast today with rain, snow & gusty winds
Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third is currently in the hospital
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident
According to the state’s watchdog agency, the VEC has paid out at least $100 million in...
Gov. Youngkin, Attorney General Miyares announce investigation into fraudulent unemployment claims
John Michael Sharpe faces 176 felony charges, according to authorities.
Tazewell County teacher indicted on child pornography charges
Richmond police vehicle
Richmond officer sentenced for shooting, killing fiancee’s dog

Latest News

Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Virginia State University student found dead in campus apartment
Localized damaging wind gusts possible in the slight risk zone
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast today with rain, snow & gusty winds
The Rotunda Clock by John Flanagan, Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building, Washington,...
Congress hates changing the clocks just like everyone else
Thomas Jefferson High School, Richmond, Virginia
Judge won’t delay ruling on admissions discrimination in Va.
Inspired by the nationwide blood shortage it was during one of four-year-old Ava's platelet...
Mother uses hashtag to push blood donation for daughter’s cancer treatment