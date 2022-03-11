‘My kids could have lost their life.’ Stray bullet from Roanoke shooting breaks woman’s back windshield

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting on Greenlawn Avenue in Roanoke sent two people to a hospital Friday morning.

While police investigate that incident, a single mother just one street over tried to make sense of a confusing situation.

“I got my kids on the bus this morning and pulled back into my driveway to the back of my windshield being completely busted out,” says Taylor Thomas. “I was only gone maybe an hour.”

Thomas didn’t know what happened until she was told by a police officer.

“He told me there was a shooting right behind the houses in front of my house,” she remembers. “He said more than likely it was the ricochet, bullet debris that had hit my car. I don’t know what I’m going to do. That’s my main source of transportation for my kids. We just got it.”

It shows the impact one of these events has on the surrounding community.

“Anytime there’s an act of violence, it taps into that hurt and pain that we already feel,” says Roanoke City Council member Joe Cobb.

Cobb gave examples of numerous programs and grants the city will soon be rolling out to engage youth and halt gun violence through understanding the problems and struggles of those committing the crimes. This grassroots approach is something that, Cobb says, may take a little time to see a large impact.

Thomas, in the meantime, is remembering the blessings, while pleading for the violence to stop.

“I’m highly grateful that my kids weren’t here. Just by the grace of God, they weren’t here. My kids could have lost their life at the age of four and eight.”

“What begins to erode when there is violence is that sense of hope.” Cobb says. “And if we feel hopeless, we don’t have that motivation to want to keep going. The only way, ultimately, that violence is going to be reduced in our community is if we all take ownership in it. If we all take seriously ‘what can I do as a—me.’”

