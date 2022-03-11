Healthcare Pros
Miyares urges Biden to rescind head start mask mandate

Attorney General Jason Miyares (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares joins 22 attorneys general in urging President Biden to end the head start program’s mask mandate.

The mandate requires children as young as two years old to wear masks in head start affiliated schools and daycares.

In a letter to the president, Miyares argues the mandate is unnecessary since states are lifting indoor mask mandates at schools.

“Virginia no longer has forced masking in public schools. It’s time that President Biden follow the lead of Governor Youngkin and end the forced masking in Head Start-funded programs. Their mask mandate on preschool and kindergarten-aged students negatively affects the most fundamental stage of their education, like learning letters and picking up on social cues from facial expressions,” said Attorney General Miyares.

To read a full copy of the letter, click here.

