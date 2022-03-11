Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Kamras supports renovating Fox Elementary instead of building new school

Friday marks one month since the building was burned on Hanover Avenue
Friday marks one month since the building was burned on Hanover Avenue(Richmond Superintendent Jason Kamras)
By Joi Bass
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras is throwing his support behind renovating the torched Fox Elementary School instead of building it from the ground up.

City leaders say the investigators’ report on the fire said the building could be salvaged instead of demolished.

Friday marks one month since the fire devastated the school building on Hanover Avenue.

Richmond Fire Department, RPS release timelines of Fox Elementary fire response

Historic tax credits could cover up to 25 percent of renovation costs.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third is currently in the hospital
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident
Rent is up more than $120 per month on average in the Richmond area.
What’s behind the rapid rise in rent in Richmond?
Crews were called to W. Carnation Street for the report of an apartment fire
Two pets killed, 5 people injured in Richmond apartment fire
Cold front moves through on Saturday morning
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast Saturday with rain, snow & gusty winds
Joseph Richard Nowak III
Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography

Latest News

Cold front moves through on Saturday morning
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast Saturday with rain, snow & gusty winds
On Friday, the 7-day testing positivity rate is 4.7%
Positivity rate dips below 5% as new COVID cases in Virginia reach less than 1,300
The Spring housing market is hot, and a new study says millions of Americans are looking to buy...
Reminders if you are planning to buy a home
The new fully online Hospitality Management degree is also the first fully online hospitality...
VSU to offer first fully online four-year degree program