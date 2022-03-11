Kamras supports renovating Fox Elementary instead of building new school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras is throwing his support behind renovating the torched Fox Elementary School instead of building it from the ground up.

City leaders say the investigators’ report on the fire said the building could be salvaged instead of demolished.

Friday marks one month since the fire devastated the school building on Hanover Avenue.

Historic tax credits could cover up to 25 percent of renovation costs.

