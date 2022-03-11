Healthcare Pros
Golden Milestones
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Iowa senator leads GOP call for President Biden to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

A group of 42 Republicans sent President Biden a letter urging him to act after the Defense Department’s decision to reject Poland’s plans to provide them.
Sen. Joni Ernst leads GOP call for Biden to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
Sen. Joni Ernst leads GOP call for Biden to send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) is among a group of Republicans calling on the Biden administration to act immediately to support Ukraine by supplying fighter jets to protect its airspace.

“Our message today to the President send the MiGs. Arm our Ukrainian friends right now,” said Ernst on Thursday.

Ernst, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, held a press conference with fellow Republicans including Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C).

It’s after the group sent a letter signed by 42 Republicans to President Biden urging him to take action following the Defense Department’s decision to reject Poland’s plans to provide MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.

“My fear is that if we worry about provoking Russia in the face of what they’ve done they’ll just continue to do it,” said Portman.

“What if Putin gets away with this,” asked Graham. “What if he’s able to destroy Ukraine and gets away with it and we don’t do all that we can?”

The White House said they’re basing the decision off intelligence, and adding aircraft isn’t going to make a significant difference.

“I don’t think we’ve held back in any capacity in providing assistance, having the backs of the Ukrainians, but we are not going to do things that we think will not be in the best interest of the United States or our NATO allies,” said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary on Thursday. “And, that’s where the bar is for us.”

Ernst said Republicans will continue to press the president if fighter jets aren’t provided to Ukraine.

“We will continue pressing,” she said. “I can guarantee that. We are working on the Omnibus bill and we hope to have a number of these measures in there.”

Thursday’s press conference comes after Ernst introduced legislation days before to allow the Secretary of Defense to expedite the transfer of weapons including aircraft to Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men were pronounced dead on the scene, and a third is currently in the hospital
Police identify two men killed in Short Pump residential construction site incident
Rent is up more than $120 per month on average in the Richmond area.
What’s behind the rapid rise in rent in Richmond?
Crews were called to W. Carnation Street for the report of an apartment fire
Two pets killed, 5 people injured in Richmond apartment fire
Cold front moves through on Saturday morning
First Alert Weather Day: Cold blast Saturday with rain, snow & gusty winds
Joseph Richard Nowak III
Former elementary school teacher charged with possession of child pornography

Latest News

According to the state’s watchdog agency, the VEC has paid out at least $100 million in...
Gov. Youngkin, Attorney General Miyares announce investigation into fraudulent unemployment claims
Attorney General Jason Miyares (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Miyares urges Biden to rescind head start mask mandate
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks during a news conference about an executive order...
Virginia Senate blocks most Youngkin parole board appointees
The Carolina Squat modification is where the front end of a truck or SUV is higher than the...
Legislation targeting “Carolina Squat” advances in Richmond
Carolina Squat Bill Advancing in General Assembly